Kakar calls for global unity to address climate change challenge

(Web Desk) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for global unity to address the challenge of climate change.

He was addressing 'Living Indus Initiative' at the Pakistan Pavilion on the sidelines of COP28 conference in Dubai on Sunday.

He said climate change is giving mankind a new identity which is commitment to tackle it.

He said the Living Indus Initiative is a flagship project with an international climate finance of nearly 78 billion dollars.

The caretaker premier said majority of Pakistan lies within the Indus Basin therefore to adapt Pakistan to climate change we must adapt the Indus Basin to climate change.

He said this project is central to Pakistan's efforts in reducing future flooding and drought impacts.

Kakar said it will not only benefit millions of Pakistanis but will also serve as a model for climate innovation on a global scale.

He underscored the need to mobilize public and private sectors, citizens and communities about climate change.