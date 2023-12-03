Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed today across the globe including Pakistan.



This day aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The theme for this year is "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities".

According to the United Nations, there are an estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide and they are facing many barriers.