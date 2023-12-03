Ex-speaker Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in May 9 vandalism case

He is accused of attacking a drug shop while the PTI workers vandalised various places on May 9

MARDAN (Dunya News) – A judicial magistrate on Sunday sent former speaker of National Assembly and PTI leader Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in the May 9 vandalism case.

Asad Qaiser was produced before magistrate Atta-ur-Rehman and police sought his physical remand. But the magistrate rejected police request.

The former speaker is accused of attacking a drug shop while the PTI workers vandalised various places throughout the country on May 9.

It may be noted that Asad Qaiser was arrested again on Saturday after he was released on bail.