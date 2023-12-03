Smog persists in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The provincial capital and the Punjab remained engulfed in smog on Sunday morning and Lahore remained at second place in the list of most polluted cities of the world.

The air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was 320 in the morning. Karachi followed with AQI 244.

Smog, which is a mix of smoke and fog, reduced considerably when the caretaker Punjab government had taken a bold decision to clamp down a smart lockdown on 10 districts of Punjab late last month.

Doctors, in the meanwhile, advised people to wear face masks as respiratory problems surged by breathing in the polluted air.

