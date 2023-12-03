PSCA scope to be extended to other cities, says CM

Urges parents to get their kids driving licences; says 22 new police stations to be built

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said 22 new police stations will be built in the City, adding the scope of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to be extended to other cities.

The CM said that the Punjab government will buy CCTV cameras for all districts.

He said it had been decided to expand the Safe City project to other cities.

The CM said this while inaugurating a new building of Hanjarwal police station.

The CM inspected various sections of the police station. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar briefed the CM.

Mohsin Naqvi said 24,000 licences were issued in the City in one day. The CM said 47,000 licences were issued in Punjab in a single day.

The chief minister urged the parents to get licences for their children otherwise their kids will face jail.

Now, it is up to them, what they should decide whether they want to see their kids in lockup or get them driving licences.

He said stressed them to get driving licence for their children, adding 90 percent of people did not have driving licences.

About the motorcycle-rickshaws, the CM said 250,000 rickshaws were not registered, adding any operation against them will be taken after analysing all options.

He said the government did not want to deprive rickshaw drivers of their jobs and livelihood.

