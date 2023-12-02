PIA's Medina-bound flight makes emergency landing

Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 20:27:31 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after one of its engines caught fire, reports a media outlet.

The PIA flight began journey for Medina in the morning and the pilot noticed spark in one of the engines soon after takeoff. A fire alarm warning in the cockpit also alerted the pilot who tried to extinguish the fire.

The pilot instantly gave a call for an emergency landing to the Air Traffic Control. Subsequently, he landed the plane at the airport.

The report said more than 250 passengers were on board the flight and they were shifted to a local hotel. A team of engineers was scheduled to inspect the aircraft, it added.