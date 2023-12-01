Caretaker Punjab CM lays foundation stone of Dadocha Dam

The project will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs14 billion

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has laid the foundation stone of Dadocha Dam to provide water to the residents of Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said this project will be completed in two years at a cost of Rs14 billion.

The chief minister said projects like Rawalpindi Ring-road, Dadocha Dam, revamping of various hospitals and remodelling of roads will provide a great relief to the dwellers of the garrison city.

Mohsin Naqvi said efforts are being made to provide maximum facilitation to tourists in Murree to promote tourism at the hill-station.