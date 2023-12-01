ECP likely to release general elections schedule towards December-end

(Web Desk) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicated on Friday that it will release the schedule for the next general elections 54 days prior to the election day on February 8 next year.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in response to a media query about the release of the election schedule, stated that one should count 54 days backward from February 8.

The CEC’s indication points to the third week of December 2023.

During an informal interaction with a group of reporters in Islamabad, CEC Raja further said that the updated constituency lists had been issued, and all other election prerequisites were in progress.

He added that the timely announcement of the election schedule, as well as the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs), would be guaranteed at an appropriate time.

Despite concerns within political circles about potential delays, the ECP dispelled doubts by releasing the final list of the delimitation of constituencies for national and provincial assemblies, rejecting reports of any postponement.