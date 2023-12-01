PM Kakar invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 19:12:01 PKT

DUBAI (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday met Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and invited Dutch firms to invest in the agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy sectors of Pakistan.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of COP28, the two leaders appreciated the celebrations held in Islamabad and The Hague to mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was the second meeting of both leaders after the one held in New York, the United States, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, including situation in Afghanistan. They also discussed the evolving human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and the Netherlands should work together bilaterally as well as through the European Union on the matters of mutual interest.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

PM Kakar highlighted the importance of concrete outcome on climate action and referred to Pakistan’s climate vulnerabilities despite being one of the lowest carbons emitters.

PM Kakar also invited the Dutch prime minister to visit Pakistan.