Pakistan Navy deploys ship for regional maritime security in GoA

Fri, 01 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Amidst the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, the Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS TUGHRIL to ensure safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports, passing through one of the world’s busiest choke points, GoA [Gulf of Aden].

The Pakistan Navy is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy on Friday.

The Pakistan Navy is well cognisant of its national obligation with regards to maintenance of rule based order in the region.

In the same spirit, the Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its ships on regional maritime security patrols and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts under the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces.