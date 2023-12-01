Islamabad court issues notice to Adiala Jail authorities for not producing Fawad

Judge Tahir Abbas ordered official to produce the former PTI leader on Dec 15

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) – A district and session court in the federal capital issues a notice to Adiala Jail authorities for not producing former information minister Fawad Chaudhry before it in sedition case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the notice during a hearing of the case after the former PTI leader was not presented in court.

The judge directed the jail authorities to produce the suspect, and submit reply to the notice during next hearing and adjourned the case till December 15.

Laster month, Mr Chaudhry was arrested while he was having breakfast at his Islamabad residence. Reports claimed that he was arrested in a case registered at the Aabpara police station in August, 2022, under section 188, 186, 506, 341 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

