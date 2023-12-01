Faizabad probe commission summons Fawad Hasan Fawad on Dec 5

Earlier, the commission gave a four-page questionnaire to Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Faizabad Inquiry Commission has summoned caretaker minister Fawad Hasan Fawad to give his statement.

The commission will question Fawad on Dec 5 on the minutes he recorded during the Nov 22, 2017 meeting.

Sources reveal that Fawad Hasan Fawad, who was then overseeing the police and administration, will be a key figure in shedding light on the events surrounding the dharna (protest) that led to casualties.

The development follows appearance by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Sources said the commission gave a four-page questionnaire to Abbasi.



