Pakistan's Fauzia Viqar gets CAREC Award for advocating gender equality

She also served as the first chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women

Fri, 01 Dec 2023 16:06:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Fauzia Viqar has been given the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Award for advancing gender equality in Pakistan.

Fauzia Viqar was recognised by CAREC for her contributions to the cause of women empowerment.

The award ceremony was held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

She was recognised for her advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment and stood among the distinguished awardees at the 22nd CAREC Ministerial Conference.

She has served as the first chairperson of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) from 2014 to 2019.

It is to her credit that she developed a gender management information system, published annual reports on gender parity, and launched a helpline enabling women to report incidents of abuse.

She was appointed as the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace in March 2023.