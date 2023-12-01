Pakistan demands investigation into attacks on hospitals, residential areas in Gaza: FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan demands investigation into attacks on hospitals, residential areas in Gaza: FO

During weekly briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson expresses concern over Palestine situation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 15:18:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday demanded an investigation into the attacks on hospitals, mosques and residential areas in Gaza by the Israeli forces.

During the weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch expressed concern over the Palestine situation.

She said atrocities on Palestinians should be stopped as Israel continued to annihilate unarmed people of Gaza. She said Pakistan stands along the Palestinians.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was delivering aid to Gaza through Rafah crossing. “The world is facing difficulties in delivering aid to besieged Gazans due to Israel's blockade,” Ms Baloch added.

She said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had raised voice in favour of Palestine and strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutalities. She urged the international community to take immediate action on the situation in Palestine.

Ms Baloch said India was committing serious violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir. The world should take notice of Indian oppression of Kashmiri people and force India to stop atrocities.

Speaking about Afghanistan, the spokesperson said the country had been in political turmoil for a long time. "The international community has a responsibility to help the Afghan people and rebuild the country."

“Pakistan sympathises with the Afghan people for long uncertainty,” she continued.

The spokesperson said Islamabad didn't consider it appropriate to respond to the anti-Pakistan statements by the Afghan officials.

She said repatriation of Afghans living illegally was going on smoothly. A large number of them are returning voluntarily. Now, Afghan citizens will be required to obtain a visa to visit Pakistan, she stated.

The spokesperson expressed concern over the use of Afghan territory for terrorism in Pakistan. “We hope that the Afghan authorities will take action against the TTP," Ms Baloch concluded.