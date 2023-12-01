Missing cipher case hearing adjourned for tomorrow

Barrister Taimur said there was confusion about the venue of the court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The special court on Friday ordered hearing of missing cipher case in Adiala Jail on Saturday (tomorrow) after the Ministry of Law issued a notification in the court.

Special Court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case registered against the PTI chief and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Judicial Complex.

Today, FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, PTI lawyers Barrister Taimur, Shiraz Ranjha, Khalid Yusuf and others appeared before the court. Shah Mehmood Qureshi's daughter Meher Bano and sisters of Chairman PTI were also present in the courtroom.

Barrister Taimur told the court that there was confusion about the venue; whether it would be heard in Judicial Complex or the Adiala Jail.

The judge asked him to read his order; there's no confusion in his order. He asked the lawyer has the Ministry of Law issued any notification. If not, let’s wait for it or the accused would be produced before the court as ordered.

The lawyer argued that you reviewed your order which is illegal. The judge replied that let’s wait for a notification, otherwise he would issue order for production of the accused in his court.

Judge Zulqarnain said that the Islamabad High Court had not declared the hearings held so far illegal but had declared the trial illegal as it was not held in open court.

PTI chief’s sister Aleema Khan came to rostrum and asked the judge when the notification would be issued. Judge Zulqarnain replied that if the notification of the Ministry of Law does not come, he would ask for it.

Later, the judge ordered a short break in proceedings. And when the hearing resumed, the judge told the parties that the ministry’s notification has been received and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow (Saturday).