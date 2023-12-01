PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

Prime minister is expected to meet PMs of Netherlands, Estonia

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 12:50:50 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday arrived at Dubai Expo City to participate in the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the United Nations.

The prime minister was received by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The prime minister will attend the opening session of World Climate Action Summit.

On the sidelines of the conference, the prime minister is expected to meet the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Estonia, today (Friday).

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also participate in the Zayed sustainability award ceremony.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali are also participating in COP 28.

