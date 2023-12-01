PTI chairman submits application against jail trial verdict

The application has been filed in the Special Court headed by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman submitted an application in the Official Secrets Act court against his trial in the prison.

The application has been filed in the Special Court headed by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Through the application it has been requested by the applicant that on Nov 23, the court had issued orders for the production of accused in the Judicial Complex on Nov 28. However, in presence of the old order, the court issued another verdict on Nov 28 for trial in the prison,

The applicant claimed that order issued on Nov 28 was illegal. He requested the court to implement the order issued on Nov 23.

