Five killed as car falls into ravine due to fog in Shikarpur

Fri, 01 Dec 2023 06:06:35 PKT

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least five person were killed when a car plunged into a deep ravine due to fog in Shikarpur on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, at the Janon Bypass at the National Highway where an over-speeding car overturned and fell into a deep gorge, killing five persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were residents of Naushahro Feroze.

