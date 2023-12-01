In-focus

Five killed as car falls into ravine due to fog in Shikarpur

Five killed as car falls into ravine due to fog in Shikarpur

Pakistan

According to rescue sources, the deceased were residents of Naushahro Feroze.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least five person were killed when a car plunged into a deep ravine due to fog in Shikarpur on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, at the Janon Bypass at the National Highway where an over-speeding car overturned and fell into a deep gorge, killing five persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were residents of Naushahro Feroze.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News