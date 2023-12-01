PM to lead Pakistani delegation in COP28 starting today

Pakistan Pakistan PM to lead Pakistani delegation in COP28 starting today

Prime Minister Kakar will give a national statement at World Climate Action Summit on December 2.

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will lead the Pakistani delegation in the high-level segment of the 28th UN Conference of Parties (COP 28) being held at the Expo City, here starting from Friday.

The prime minister will attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and 2, a press release by Prime Minister Office Press Wing said.

Prime Minister Kakar will give a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit on December 2.

Meetings of the prime minister with various world leaders are expected on the sidelines of the conference.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP 28.

