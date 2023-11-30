Punjab announces winter holidays for schools

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Thursday announced the winter holidays for both public and private schools throughout the province.

According to Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the winter vacation for school children is scheduled to start from Dec 18 extending through Jan 1, 2024.

Naqvi conveyed this information on the microblogging site X, additionally declaring the absence of any forthcoming restrictions for the approaching weekend, citing an enhanced Air Quality Index (AQI).