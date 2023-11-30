Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Hamas hands over two female hostages, others expected after truce extended

In-focus

PHC stops development works till elections

PHC stops development works till elections

Pakistan

PHC stops development works till elections

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Peshawar High Court on Thursday stopped development work until the closing of the general elections.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Atique Shah raised concerns about the caretaker government's authority to proceed with development projects during the election period.

Also read: LHC halts work on new development projects in Lahore till February

The court ordered the suspension of development activities until after February 8. 

Related Topics
Election 2024
Election Commission
Peshawar
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News