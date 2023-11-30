PHC stops development works till elections

Thu, 30 Nov 2023 22:11:56 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Peshawar High Court on Thursday stopped development work until the closing of the general elections.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Atique Shah raised concerns about the caretaker government's authority to proceed with development projects during the election period.

The court ordered the suspension of development activities until after February 8.