PTI chairman urges CJP Isa to put a stop to 'political victimisation'

Follow on Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 21:03:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday, urging him to ensure that all political parties get equal opportunities in the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

In a seven-page letter, the PTI chairman urged the CJP to take action against the political victimisation of his party, abductions, and disappearances of its workers.

“These disappearances or abductions, quite apart from the arbitrary arrests, have spread fear through society and are a grotesque affront to the claim that Pakistan is a country ruled by a constitution and a set of laws," the letter noted.

"Today, the power to prosecute and arrest is being used in a blatant attempt to engineer and skew the political landscape of the country," the former prime minister wrote.

“A commission may kindly be set to in investigating the abductions/disappearances of journalists/political workers all across the country.”

The former premier requested the top judge to direct the federal and provincial governments as well as the election regulator to ensure that persons affiliated with all political parties, including the PTI, are allowed to carry out political meetings and gatherings without “discrimination between one party and any other.”

