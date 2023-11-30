Zardari promises PPP will empower people of Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Zardari promises PPP will empower people of Balochistan

Zardari promises PPP will empower people of Balochistan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 21:11:53 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari stated Thursday his party would empower the people of Balochistan as the true owners of their land.

Addressing a PPP Foundation Day ceremony in Quetta, the former president emphasised that his party possessed effective solutions for the issues facing the country.

Zardari invited the Pakistani nation, especially the youth, to join him, Bilawal and Aseefa Bhutto, in a united effort to build and elevate Pakistan, positioning it prominently on the world stage.

He expressed confidence that the world would recognise Pakistan as a great country.

Zardari referred to Balochistan as the heart of Pakistan, expressing regret that Islamabad and other provinces failed to recognise this fact.

He pledged that the PPP would empower the people of Balochistan as the true owners of their land.

Emphasising that his party possessed effective solutions for the country's issues, the former president asserted that Pakistan could only become an exporting nation when Balochistan received adequate water.

Read also: Bilawal wants paradigm shift in politics

Zardari affirmed that the PPP was committed to providing water to Balochistan, citing their formulated plans for achieving this.

Zardari also commended Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, highlighting his achievement as the youngest foreign minister to proudly raise the Pakistani flag.

He urged support for Bilawal Bhutto's leadership, emphasising the need to cultivate him as a leader for the youth and the nation's future.

Zardari also reiterated the PPP's historical commitment to serving the farmers and labourers of Balochistan.