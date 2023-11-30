Sindh announces winter vacation for schools

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh announces winter vacation for schools

Sindh announces winter vacation for schools

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 17:38:17 PKT

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday announced the winter holidays for both government and private schools as well as other educational institutions throughout the province.

As outlined in a notification from the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the winter break is scheduled to start from Dec 22 and conclude on Dec 31.

During this period, all public and private educational establishments across the province will observe closure in observance of the winter holidays, ensuring a pause in academic activities from Dec 22 to 31.

