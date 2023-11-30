Toshakhana reference hearing against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani adjourned till Dec 20

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Basheer heard the reference on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Toshakhana reference hearing against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani and former President Asif Ali Zardari and others has been adjourned till December 20.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Basheer heard the reference on Thursday and Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Qazi Misbah, Arshad Tabriz, NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Sohail Arif joined the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested time for further developments.

Qazi Misbah informed the judge that Nawaz Sharif had joined the investigation and replied to a questionnaire given to him. He said when the NAB reference was filed in 2019, the former premier Nawaz Sharif was facing serious health issues.

He asserted that Nawaz Sharif had not demanded the car and no document was available proving any such demand.

In response to the arguments of Qazi Misbah, the court asked the NAB prosecutor, “What should be done now?” The prosecutor said the bureau would look into the issue for further action.

After arguments, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 20.

