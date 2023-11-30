ECP to unveil final constituency list today

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to unveil final constituency list today

ECP to unveil final list of constituencies based on 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 today.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 05:15:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is scheduled to release the final list of constituencies based on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 today (Thursday), earlier than initially planned.

According to ECP spokesman, objections concerning the new constituencies for the national and four provincial assemblies were deliberated and concluded on November 22.

ECP commences sending out updated electoral rolls for upcoming polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has commenced sending out updated electoral rolls to different districts in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP spokesman, the final printing of the updated electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections is currently underway at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

