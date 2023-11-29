PRC bootcamp unveils future leaders in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – UNICEF, UNDP, and UNFPA, along with the School of Leadership Foundation, recently conducted a four-day Policy Research Challenge (PRC) bootcamp in Islamabad.

The bootcamp was designed to help young researchers to develop the skills and knowledge they need to become effective researchers and policymakers, with a focus on climate adaptation.

The bootcamp brought together 12 teams of researchers from across Pakistan where they learned tips and techniques of conducting effective on-ground research, the policy-making process, and how to present their findings to policymakers and relevant stakeholders.

Along with working on the real-world climate challenges, the participants delved deeper into the knowledge of extracting policy statements and suggestions from the findings generated from research proposals.

Beyond individual growth, the event facilitated valuable networking opportunities by meeting subject experts, connecting like-minded young researchers driven by a shared passion for making a positive impact.

The judges and observers honoured the event with their presence, including Ghazala Farid, Social and Behavior Change Officer at UNICEF, Aftab Alam Khan, Climate change expert and CEO of Resilient Future International, Dr Inayat Ali, Head of the Public Health Department at Fatimah Jinnah Women University, Mome Saleem, Program Specialist in Adolescent Development and Participation UNICEF and Jahangir from UNDP.

“The bootcamp was incredibly helpful for us in creating research proposals. The practical guidance and expert advice was valuable, enabling us to develop effective proposals to tackle real-world issues,” said one of the participants of the bootcamp. Add more during the bootcamp.” - Mehmoona Malik, a participant.

Out of 12 participants, 6 were selected as winners: Shahid Kamal, Abrar Roonjha, Muniza Imran Moeed, Uzair ul Haq, Muhammad Majid Ali, Memoona Malik and Shehryar Ali, Misbah Rafique & Amna Sajjad who were granted up to Rs500,000.

They presented their brilliant ideas on themes such as infrastructure, resilient communities especially marginalized segments, enhancing climate resilience through school education, clean water, agriculture and health (Mental Health & SRHR).

