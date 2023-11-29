ECP dismisses reports of delay in elections as 'baseless', 'misleading'

Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 21:14:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorically dismissed as baseless and misleading the news reports regarding a delay in next general elections.

A spokesperson for the ECP stated that the news of delays in elections circulating in the media was completely unfounded and confusing.

“The ECP strongly doubts the credibility of news related to delays in elections, and declares as entirely false the reports of unprepared electoral lists,” added the spox.

The spokesperson further stated that the ECP had decided to take legal action against those spreading such false news, and measures were being taken to address the dissemination of misleading information.

Recording of news broadcasted on various channels was also being sought to facilitate legal proceedings against those responsible for spreading deceptive information, concluded the spox.