PM Kakar arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 21:00:28 PKT

DUBAI (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28).

UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed Prime Minister Kakar at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport, according to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

PM Kakar will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28).

He will also attend the World Climate Action Summit scheduled for Dec 1-2.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP-28.