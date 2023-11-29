PM Kakar wraps up Kuwait visit, heads to Dubai for COP-28
Pakistan
PM Kakar wraps up Kuwait visit, heads to Dubai for COP-28
KUWAIT (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday proceeded to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28) after wrapping up his two-day official visit to Kuwait.
Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad, Pakistan Ambassador in Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and senior diplomatic officials from both countries the saw off Prime Minister Kakar, according to a press release issued by PM Office’s media wing.