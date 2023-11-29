'Ayyildiz 2023': Pakistan Navy special services group participates in bilateral exercise in Turkiye

Live

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSGN) participated in the 13th bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘Ayyildiz 2023’ with Turkish Su Alti Taarruz (SAT) in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The exercise is regularly conducted in Pakistan and Turkiye alternately, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Wednesday.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination and interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in the Special Operations Forces (SOF) domain.

During exercise, several basic to advanced level exercises were conducted. Exercise Ayyildiz-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance the professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long-lasting brotherly relations of the two countries. 




