PM Kakar, Kuwaiti deputy PM Sheikh Talal reaffirm desire to strengthen fraternal ties

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 18:50:31 PKT

KUWAIT (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah on Wednesday underlined the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office’s Media Wing, the two leaders reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming into a mutually rewarding economic partnership. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir was also present during the meeting.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of seven agreements concluded to attract multi-billion dollars investment from Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan, including food security/ agriculture, hydel power, water supplies (safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), establishment of mining fund to support mineral industry, technology zones development and mangrove preservation.

In addition, three MoUs in the fields of culture and art, environment and sustainable development were also signed.

The two leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps in further strengthening and deepening of the Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

PM Kakar termed these agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform was bringing to the country.

The caretaker prime minister also prayed for the good health of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the emir of the state of Kuwait.