Chinese consul general awards scholarships to UCP students

Zhao Shiren says amount of scholarships to be doubled next year

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 14:26:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya news) – Humanities and Social Sciences Department of the University of Central Punjab organized a scholarship-awarding function which was attended by Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shiren as a special guest.

Scholarships amounting to Rs0.5 million were distributed by Chinese consul general among 12 toppers and deserved students. The function was attended by Dean Humanities and Social Sciences Department Khalid Manzoor, faculty members and students in large number.

A documentary was also shown to the students to highlight Sino-Pak friendship and relations between both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General said he was feeling happy to visit the UCP for the second time. He said next year the UCP students will get scholarships worth Rs one million.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Khalid Manzoor said scholarships played important role to motivate and encourage the students to work hard with devotion in their studies. He said the UCP intended to sign more MoUs with Chinese universities.

The students said they were happy to get scholarships and they would work hard in future.

Head of Political Science Department Dr Waheed Ahmad Khan, Head of Psychology Department Dr Shazia, Head of Economics Department Dr Arslan and Pro-Rector Dr Hadia Awan also attended the ceremony.