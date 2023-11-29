PTI chairman's bail extended till December 6 in Toshakhana case

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the pleas in the Adial Jail where PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 14:14:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Wednesday extended bail of PTI Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 6 in Toshakhana, 190 million pound scandal and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the pleas in the Adial Jail where PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present.

NAB prosecutor Muzzafar Abbasi and PTI chief’s counsel Latif Khosa appeared before the court.

The PTI chief was convicted on August 5 in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for hiding the proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from the Toshakhana at cheaper rates. He was arrested on the same day and incarcerated.

