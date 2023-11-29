PM Kakar to meet Kuwait's crown prince today, will sign multiple MoUs

MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, IT, and energy

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the Kuwait City today, the PM Office said here Wednesday.

He will also meet his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar was welcomed on arrival by Kuwait Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad.

During his two-day stay in Kuwait, MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense.

Today marks a significant milestone for Pakistan as we arrive in Kuwait. We are poised to sign investment agreements in multiple sectors. This collaboration heralds a promising future geared to transforming six decades old Pak-Kuwait relations into a mutually beneficial economic… pic.twitter.com/5l6ts6Pl17 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the caretaker premier wrote on his social media website X, formerly Twitter, “Today marks a significant milestone for Pakistan as we arrive in Kuwait. We are poised to sign investment agreements in multiple sectors. This collaboration heralds a promising future geared to transforming six decades old Pak-Kuwait relations into mutually beneficial economic partnership.”

