Shehbaz Sharif alleges PTI orchestrated May 9 incidents

Nawaz Sharif will announce party manifesto in the elections campaign

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 11:41:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said incidents of May 9 were a conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Pakistan.

Talking to reporters outside the accountability court on Wednesday, he said the party supremo Nawaz Sharif is joining the court proceedings in Islamabad and I appeared here in Lahore, it’s a level playing field. He said we respect the judiciary and joining the proceedings considering it our duty.

The entire Sharif family had faced tough time as former premier Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed, put behind the bar and he surrendered before the courts. However, due to the enmity of Nawaz Sharif, he claimed the Balochistan government was toppled.

He said it’s against the national interest if someone would facilitate the people involved in the May 9 incidents as a conspiracy and a coup plot was hatched on that day. Even a democratic government will not tolerate the treason, he added.

Talking about the party manifesto, the former premier said Nawaz Sharif would announce manifesto in the election campaign. Stressing the need for timely elections, he said the PMLN is fully prepared for the polls.

Meanwhile, the PML-N President appeared before the court in the Ramzan Sugar Mill Reference as the court summoned Shahbaz and Hamza in the case. Hamza did not join the proceedings and submitted a request for his one-day attendance waiver which was approved.

Judge Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan heard the case and after hearing adjourned the proceeding till December 12.

