Lahorites continue reeling under smog

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The smog in the provincial capital continues to rise after three-day smart lockdown as air quality (AQI) index was recorded at 414 on Wednesday morning.

Smog, which is a mix of smoke and fog, reduced considerably when the caretaker Punjab government had taken a bold decision to clamp down a smart lockdown on 10 districts of Punjab. It became denser on Wednesday than a day before.

On Wednesday morning, the AQI of Lahore's cantonment area was 517, while at Amir Town and The Mall was 477.

ARTIFICIAL RAIN PLAN DELAYED

Meanwhile, sources said that the Punjab government's plan for artificial rain to reduce pollution in Lahore has been delayed for four to six weeks.

They attributed technical difficulties and unsatisfactory performance of the project experts to delaying the plan. “Non-availability of aircraft is one of the main reasons for the delay,” they added.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court had issued an order to stop commercial activities at 10 pm to prevent smog.

It may be noted that smog is air pollution that reduces visibility. The smoke comes from burning of stubble by farmers in Pakistan and India. Moreover, smog is common in cities due to smoke emitted by vehicles and industries.