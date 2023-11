Bilawal returns home from Dubai

Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 23:20:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Karachi from Dubai on Tuesday.

Sources indicated Bilawal, along with former President Asif Ali Zardari, is scheduled to depart for Quetta on Wednesday.

The PPP leaders are expected to address the foundation day rally in Quetta, underscoring their active involvement in the party’s key events and initiatives.