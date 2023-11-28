PTI chief won't participate in intra-party polls: Marwat

Pakistan Pakistan PTI chief won't participate in intra-party polls: Marwat

PTI chief won’t participate in intra-party polls: Marwat

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 20:46:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will not take part in the upcoming intra-party elections, said party leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Talking to media, the PTI leader said that the party chairman decided not to participate in the intra-party elections.

The PTI's core committee recently approved the schedule for intra-party polls within the 20-day timeframe mandated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Failure to comply with these directives risks the forfeiture of the party's symbol ‘bat’.

However, PTI's spokesperson, Shoaib Shaheen, affirmed that the party has yet to finalise a successor for the former prime minister as the chairman. A decision is anticipated after a party delegation meets the incarcerated former premier in Adiala jail.

The former prime minister will nominate another party member for this coveted slot. Media reports claimed that the PTI chairman conveyed this message to the party's core committee from prison.

The PTI chairman will personally approve decisions related to the party's organisational matters, including endorsing the new chairman's name and distributing party tickets.

PTI denies leaders' statement

Responding to circulating reports, the PTI denied any speculations about electing a new party chairman. In an official statement, the party dismissed assertions made by senior leaders concerning the appointment of a new party chief.



