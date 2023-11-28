Shehbaz to visit China, Maryam holds meeting for boosting election campaign

PML-N wants close ties with Beijing in bid to lure foreign investors

Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 15:17:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The PML-N is not only active on the domestic front but also in the foreign affairs, as former prime minister Shehbaz has planned a three-day visit to China – the world’s second largest economy where he is known as ‘Shehhaz Speed’ for his efficient governance during tenure as Punjab chief minister.

On the other hand, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is focusing on youth and minorities for an effective campaign for the February 8 elections across the country.

Shehbaz’s sojourn to China in the first week of next month [December] comes after the ambassadors from important countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, held meetings with Nawaz Sharif – the party supremo who is eyeing a record fourth term in office against all odds.

Interestingly, he is flying to China before the party starts the mass contact drive for the upcoming general elections.

During his stay, Shehbaz and his delegation will meet top Chinese government and Communist Party officials, as the PML-N has prioritised a close and strengthened relationship with China for bringing foreign direct investment into the country.

He is responsible for executing and completing different projects – from Orange Line in transport to electricity generation by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal – in a record time in Punjab after the two countries signed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in late 2014.

As far as Maryam is concerned, she, being the PML-N chief organiser, is chairing an important meeting of students and minorities wings of the party in Lahore, as the party is giving impetus to the electioneering before holding rallies in different parts of the country.

It is expected that Maryam will assign special tasks to the office holders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and PML-N Minorities Wing in connection with the election campaign.

