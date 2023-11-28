LHC orders closure of commercial centers at 10 pm to prevent smog

Pakistan Pakistan LHC orders closure of commercial centers at 10 pm to prevent smog

Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on the petitions of Haroon Farooq and others

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 13:23:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of commercial activities at 10 pm to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on the petitions of Haroon Farooq and others who sought LHC’s intervention for smog control.

The court ordered the Lahore CCPO to implement its verdict in letter and spirit. It also ordered the chief minister's secretary to direct and assist the CCPO and instructed the district administration to issue a notification in this regard.

Justice Karim also ordered issuance of a notification for two-day work from home for private institutions and banks. He ordered to take action against those who damage green belts.

The court ordered the director general of Environment Protection Agency to seal the industrial units causing pollution again and take action against those officials who unsealed them.

Justice Karim ordered to furnish a report on sealing the factories on next date of hearing.