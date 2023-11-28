Will rein in inflation if voted to power: Shehbaz

PML-N president says party will take part in elections with full preparations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday if his party was voted to power, it would curb the inflation.

PML-N leaders and former members National Assembly called on party president. Among those who met Sharif were Ali Pervaiz Malik, Rana Qasim Noon, Dr Mazhar Iqbal Chaudhry and Salman Khan.

They discussed party's administrative affairs and preparations for general elections. Sharif appreciated zeal of party leaders and workers in connection with preparations for elections.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N president said party will take part in elections with full preparations. He was positive about his party's victory in upcoming elections with peoples trust and by grace of God.

The former president said PML-N's victory was vital for steering the country out of crises. "If people vote PML-N to power, we will rein in inflation," he claimed.

