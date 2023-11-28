Chaudhry Shujaat advises Chaudhry Sarwar against immediate political decision

Both political personalities had a telephonic discussion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The veteran politician and head of the Pakistan Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked the former Punjab governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar not to take any political decision in current circumstances.

Both political personalities had a telephonic discussion and talked about the political scenario of the country.

During the conversation, former Prime Minister of Pakistan asked Chaudhry Sarwar to hold his political decision currently.

Responding to Mr Hussain, the former governor said that he would take political decision with his consultation. Chaudhry Sarwar said he would visit Pakistan soon and meet Shujaat Hussain.

