Robber killed in 'encounter' with police

The ‘outlaw’ was involved in dozens of heinous crimes

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An alleged robber wanted in dozens of heinous crimes was killed in ‘police encounter’ in Gujjarpura police area here on Monday night.

According to the police, robber identified as Razi Shah was involved in dozens of incidents of burglary and robbery.

Police were taking him to a hiding place of his accomplices when they were attacked by the hiding outlaws.

As a result, Razi Shah was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

The attackers escaped. Police were making efforts to track them.

Looted cash and other valuables were seized from the robber. Further investigations were underway.