Man stabbed to death, brother injured by roommates

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – A man was stabbed to death whereas his brother sustained injuries during a scuffle with their roommates in Muridke area on Monday night.

Victim Zeeshan and his brother Ahmad were sharing a room with the suspects, who are yet to be identified.

On the day of the incident, a clash between them erupted over an unknown issue.

During the quarrel, the suspects attacked the two brothers with knives. As a result, Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries at the spot.

Ahmad was taken to hospital where his condition is stated to be precarious.

The attackers escaped. Police reached the spot and started investigation.



