One killed, three injured in road accident in Hafizabad

Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 05:10:14 PKT

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other were wounded when a car collided with a mini-truck in Hafizabad on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kasoke Police Station where a car rammed into a mini-truck when the car driver lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure. One person died on the spot and three other were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

