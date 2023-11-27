FM Jilani, EU Parliament VP Hautala agree to bolster bilateral ties

BRUSSELS (Belgium) (APP) – Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met with European Parliament Vice President and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed at the role of Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.