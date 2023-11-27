COAS Munir, Saudi commander discuss defence cooperation

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 18:09:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) – Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir here at GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid tributes to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

The army chief thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

