Govt bans foreigners’ participation in electoral activities

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 18:28:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Monday imposed a ban on the participation of foreign nationals in political and electoral activities.

The interior ministry declared the cancellation of documents and deportation of foreigners found financially supporting a candidate in the general elections slated to be held on Feb 8 next year.

Additionally, aiding illegal resident Afghans is strictly banned, and an online complaint cell has been established for reporting those who assist illegal residents, said the ministry.