Govt bans foreigners' participation in electoral activities
Pakistan
Govt bans foreigners’ participation in electoral activities
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Monday imposed a ban on the participation of foreign nationals in political and electoral activities.
The interior ministry declared the cancellation of documents and deportation of foreigners found financially supporting a candidate in the general elections slated to be held on Feb 8 next year.
Additionally, aiding illegal resident Afghans is strictly banned, and an online complaint cell has been established for reporting those who assist illegal residents, said the ministry.