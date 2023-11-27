In-focus

Govt bans foreigners' participation in electoral activities

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Monday imposed a ban on the participation of foreign nationals in political and electoral activities.

The interior ministry declared the cancellation of documents and deportation of foreigners found financially supporting a candidate in the general elections slated to be held on Feb 8 next year.

Additionally, aiding illegal resident Afghans is strictly banned, and an online complaint cell has been established for reporting those who assist illegal residents, said the ministry. 

