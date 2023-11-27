LHC reserves verdict on plea to remove caretaker prime minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved judgement on a petition seeking removal of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar from office for “failure to carry out his constitutional duties.”

Petitioner Advocate Muhammad Muqsit argued before Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan that the constitution provided that the caretaker government is only for 90 days. The caretaker government has completed its 90-day tenure and the country is running without an executive, he submitted.

The petitioner said the caretaker prime minister has failed to fulfil his constitutional obligation and could not hold elections in time. He has tarnished the sanctity of the office of the prime minister, Advocate Muqsit added.

On November 15, the term of Mr Kakar has been expired and he is no longer caretaker prime minister, the advocate continued.

He said that neither the Election Commission (ECP) nor any constitutional court extended the caretaker prime minister's term. “I request the court to issue an order to remove the caretaker prime minister from the office,” he concluded his arguments.

Justice Hassan reserved his verdict after listening to his arguments.